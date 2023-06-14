COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, states the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Districts of Georgia.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Amanah Childs, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft before the U.S. District Court on June 13. Childs faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud, a maximum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum $250,000 fine for each count. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

According to court documents, the Columbus Police Department received complaints from Georgia and other states in 2021 about an unknown person using a Columbus address to apply for driver’s license renewals and replacements in their names.

An investigation revealed that Childs lived at the address and a search warrant was executed at the residence, Attorney’s Office says. Investigators found driver’s license replacement and renewal paperwork, credit cards and mail in other people’s names. Evidence revealed that Childs was applying for federal loans in other people’s names without their knowledge or authorization.

Law enforcement identified 20 instances where Childs fraudulently applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). All the applications, except one, were rejected by the program for suspected fraud. Fourteen fraudulent applications were submitted in the names of other people, using their means of identification and personal identifying information in the online application.

Attorney’s Office says Childs also submitted six fraudulent applications in her own name claiming nonexistent businesses with spurious gross revenues, costs of goods sold and other false information. The total intended loss was $1,006,600 and the actual loss was $10,000. Childs used the name of a victim to get an advance on an EIDL loan for $10,000.