UPATOI, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are now identifying the couple involved in a murder-suicide in Columbus, Saturday morning.

Christopher Ratledge, 47, was shot to death, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says Ratledge’s 63-year-old wife, Debbie, died of a suicide. They were pronounced dead at the scene at 10:22 a.m.

The couple had been going through a divorce, Bryan said. The bodies will be sent to Decatur for autopsies on Monday.