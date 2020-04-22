Commissioner: Talbot County man arrested for arson

BOX SPRINGS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Talbot County man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire to a home off of Columbus Highway in Box Springs on April 16.

James Lee Moulton, 38 of Box Springs, Ga., was charged with one count of Arson in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Damage to Property, according to the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner.

(Photo from Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)

Moulton allegedly set fire to the living room of a home in Box Springs, leaving the building destroyed.

“The residence was completely destroyed by the intentionally-set fire. After interviewing witnesses at a nearby business and locating the suspect near the scene, he was apprehended by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The suspect remains in custody at this time.”

The Talbot County Fire Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office during the investigation of the fire.

According to a spokesperson for the Commissioner, First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine up to $50,000, a prison term up to 20 years, or both.