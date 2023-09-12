CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Conecuh County man is in jail and another is dead after a fight between two brothers turned deadly, according to officials with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas James Rogers, 46, was killed when his brother, David Rogers, allegedly shot him at least 7 times just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. The brothers live side-by-side in two trailers on the same property in the Belleville Community.

Rogers was booked into the Conecuh Co. Jail Monday night and is charged with murder.