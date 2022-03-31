MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Bradley Shane Fisher, 42, from Chilton County, Alabama, received 57 months in prison for having a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

In addition to Fisher’s prison sentence, he must serve three years of supervised release.

According to court records and Fisher’s plea deal, on Jan. 23, 2020, Chilton County law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle carrying two occupants.

During the traffic stop, authorities noticed a Colt Model M4 carbine rifle next to the passenger, who they later identified as Fisher.

Eventually, authorities learned that Fisher had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

During Fisher’s sentencing hearing, the prosecution pointed out that his rifle had homemade modifications and unregistered parts designed to make it function as an automatic weapon.

A federal grand jury indicted Fisher for being in possession of a firearm on Aug. 17, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 22, 2021.