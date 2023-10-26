COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man with an extensive criminal record, who led a Georgia State Trooper on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison sentence under federal guidelines for having a stolen firearm after authorities found the firearm along with marijuana following a police chase on I-185.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 36-year-old Carlos Mathis was sentenced to 120 months in prison along with three years of supervised release on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm on May 23.

Based on court records, on Oct. 2 around 1 a.m., a Georgia Public Saftey officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 112 mph on I-185 in Muscogee County.

The vehicle instead increased its speed and made multiple improper. lane changes and exited the interstate at Manchester Expressway, barely missing another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a concrete median before spinning around and traveling west on eastbound lanes on the wrong side of the road down Manchester Expressway towards the I-185 exit ramp.

To prevent a horrible collision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the trooper executed a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the driver, later identified as Mathis fled to a nearby wooded area on foot and was quickly apprehended by the state trooper.

Authorities found a stolen loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol in the driver’s side floorboard and a backpack containing three large bags of marijuana and a digital scale with residue on it.

At the time of his arrest, Mathis was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also says Mathis has several state felony convictions in Georgia including, criminal attempt to commit a felony, giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization, burglary and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.