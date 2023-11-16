MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced two Macon residents, one being a convicted felon, are facing federal charges for participating in a Bibb County Jail escape on Oct. 16.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday charging 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell aka “Whoop” aka “Malixe” with one count of escape from custody and 30-year-old Janecia Green with one count of assisting escape of a person committed to custody. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According to the indictment, Barnwell was being held at the Bibb County Jail for the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) after he was convicted on Oct. 2 of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin along with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base. Barnwell is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine for the charges.

In the indictment, Barnwell is alleged to have escaped custody with assistance from Green. Barnwell had his initial appearance in Augusta, Georgia, on Monday and was placed in USMS custody. Barnwell’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Green already had her initial appearance in Macon on Wednesday and is being held without bond. She is scheduled for a detention hearing on Nov. 21 to determine her future bond status.