BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia woman received the maximum prison sentence for methamphetamine distribution after pleading guilty on Wednesday.

Linda Timblin, 48, from Baxley, Georgia, received 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

In addition to Timblin’s prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered her to serve three years of supervised release.

“Methamphetamine is a deadly drug with disastrous consequences for our communities, including the violent crimes linked to trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to hold meth merchants accountable and remove them from our streets.”

According to court records and testimony, Appling County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Drug Enforcement Agency in November 2018 uncovered Timblin’s participation in picking up substantial amounts of methamphetamine from a supplier in Atlanta, Georgia.

Timblin assisted in transporting the methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia, to the Waycross area for distribution.

During the investigation, authorities conducted a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of around 500 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a hotel room rented by Timblin.

Timblin’s criminal history includes three felony convictions and at the time of Timblin’s arrest, she was serving state probation from a 2016 conviction for selling methamphetamine.