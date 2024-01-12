MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District said that a Montgomery man with a prior criminal history was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being caught with a firearm and drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 10 a federal judge sentenced 38-year-old Dock Atkinson to 144 months in prison along with five years of supervised release.

Based on court records and statements made during trial, law enforcement pulled over Atkinson for a traffic violation oof Nov. 5, 2022, in Montgomery. During the traffic stop, authorities found a handgun and nearly 150 grams oof methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says during Atkinson’s plea hearing on Oct. 3, 2023, he confessed to possessing the gun and drugs.