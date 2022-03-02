VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Cook County man with an extended criminal history was sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm after a gun shop employee turned over the guns to authorities.

On March 2, 2022, U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced William Alley, 55, from Adel, Georgia, to 60 months in prison after Alley pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I want to thank the gun store employee for responsibly contacting law enforcement when approached by a convicted felon in possession of firearms and doing this in a manner that was safe for all involved,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is standing alongside our law enforcement and community partners to do everything within our power to decrease violent crime in our region through the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. Removing guns from the hands of repeat felons and holding them accountable for their crimes is one piece of a larger strategy to reduce crime.”

According to court records, on June 21, 2019, authorities obtained three firearms, a revolver, a semi-automatic rifle, and a bolt action rifle from a gun shop employee after Alley brought the guns to be cleaned and repaired.

Cook County deputies identified Alley as a convicted felon, with several previous state felonies including habitual violator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by deception, terroristic threats, and possession of controlled substances.

Currently, the case is being prosecuted as a part of the federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, an evidence-based program facilitated through the Department of Justice.

The FBI and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.