COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An accidental shooting has claimed the life of a Columbus child. The shooting happened Sunday night on Norris Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 12-year-old Aieden Bell was killed in an accidental shooting.

Bryan said Bell was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. on April 10, 2022.

Other details about the shooting have not been released at this time.