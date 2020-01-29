Coroner confirms death investigation underway in Lee County; possible shooting

LEE COUNY, Ala (WRBL) – A death Investigation is underway in East Alabama Tuesday night after an apparent shooting.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms he has been called to a scene along Lee Road 307 regarding a death.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms there has been a shooting at a residence, one man has been killed, another man has been transported to Piedmont hospital with injuries. Investigators remain on the scene.

News 3 understands multiple first responders are on the scene including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shots fired call.

