Coroner confirms death investigation underway in Lee County; possible shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNY, Ala (WRBL) – A death Investigation is underway in East Alabama Tuesday night after an apparent shooting.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms he has been called to a scene along Lee Road 307 regarding a death.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms there has been a shooting at a residence, one man has been killed, another man has been transported to Piedmont hospital with injuries. Investigators remain on the scene.

News 3 understands multiple first responders are on the scene including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shots fired call.

We have a crew on the way in will update you as soon as we can.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories