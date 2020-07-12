Coroner: Death investigation underway on 39th street and 16th avenue

Crime

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Sewell.

Bryan pronounced Sewell dead at 8:45 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of 16th avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a death investigation is underway on 16th Avenue and 39th street.

Witnesses tell News 3 they heard multiple gunshots that they knew were “not fireworks”.

There is no identification yet.

