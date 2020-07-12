Coroner: Death investigation underway on 39th street and 16th avenue

MANCHESTER, Ga (WRBL) - The Georgia Bureau of investigations has been requested by the Manchester Police Department to conduct a death investigation in the 600 Chafin Drive in Manchester, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates on Friday, July 10, around 11:00 a.m., a family member walked into the home of 87-year-old Horace Vedell Dennis and 79-year-old Sybil Casbolt Dennis.