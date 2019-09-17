Breaking News
Coroner IDs man who fell off Myrtle Beach hotel balcony in apparent accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials are confirming the identity of the man who fell off an Ocean Boulevard balcony Saturday and providing more details about the incident.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells News13 Jacob Matthews, 22, of Sumter died Saturday evening after falling off a 15th-floor balcony of the Ocean Reef hotel on Ocean Boulevard.

Edge says Matthews was staying at the hotel with his mother at the time. His mother was taking a nap, as Matthews was taking pictures off the balcony.

Edge says that’s when it appears Matthews fell off.

The incident appears to be an accident. An autopsy won’t be performed.

Edge says this type of thing happens a few times a year along the Grand Strand.

