COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating an early morning homicide that left a man dead.

Paul Lokey, 50, was shot on Andrews Road and 23rd Avenue early Thursday morning, according to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The victim was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Center ER.

