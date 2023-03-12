UPDATE: 5:55pm – According to Muscogee County Sheriff, Greg Countryman a call came into MCSO around 4:45 pm Sunday, regarding what appears to be a female body found adjacent to Metropolitan Baptist Church on 5th Ave.

A crime scene has been established and the Homicide Unit with the Columbus Police Department will take over the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A wooded area off of 5th Ave. and 17th Street in Columbus has been blocked off with crime scene tape by the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office.

As of 5:30 pm on Sunday Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan is on the scene.

WRBL will continue to update this story on-air and online with more information.