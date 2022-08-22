COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022. Bryan said Robelero was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 12:42 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2022.

Bryan said the cause of death for Robelero was blunt force trauma to the head and torso. He will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available