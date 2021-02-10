Coroner: Woman found along Interstate 80 died of gunshot wounds

Rebecca Landrith, a former model has been identified as the victim

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We now know the cause of death for the woman who was found deceased along the side of Interstate 80 Sunday.

The Union County Coroner said it was multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is Rebecca Landrith.

The coroner told Eyewitness News she was a former model. She had been shot multiple times in the head, neck, and throat. State police are looking into how she ended up on the side of the interstate in Union County.

Just before 7 Sunday morning, Pennsylvania State Police Milton responded to I-80 eastbound at the mile marker 199 off-ramp in Union County. A PennDOT worker spotted the body of a woman on the shoulder of the off-ramp near the guardrail, according to Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo.

State police said she was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt and a black leather jacket but no socks or shoes. Monday, state police identified her as 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith from Virginia, and upgraded the investigation to a homicide.

They say she has ties to several states including South Dakota and Utah. Investigators believe she traveled through Indiana and Wisconsin between February 4 and February 6 before she was left along the off-ramp.

Landrith is featured on various modeling websites. Her biography says she appeared in more than 50 fashion shows and modeled for hundreds of photographers since 2009. She was a finalist in Ms. Manhattan 2014 pageant and featured on WE TV’s “America’s It Girl”.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to follow this developing story.