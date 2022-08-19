COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the GBI confirmed the cause of death for the man who crashed his vehicle into an apartment building, causing it to catch fire.

Jerry Walton, 44, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 after officials were able to remove his body from the building.

On Aug. 19, Coroner Bryan confirmed that the GBI determined Walton’s cause of death to be a homicide, with a bullet wound found in the back of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Moyer at (706) 225-4435, or the homicide line at (706) 225-3161.