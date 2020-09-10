Counterfeit money passed-off at Opelika businesses, police looking for suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are looking for a man who used counterfeit money at several businesses last week.

According to police, the suspect passed-off counterfeit $100 bills at three businesses in the community on Sept 4.

The suspect is described by police as a black male who was wearing a white shirt, with the name “David Bowie” on front, and black shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via the Crime Stoppers Facebook page or Crime Stoppers website.