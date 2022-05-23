PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured.

Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida.

Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama.

They now face charges in numerous states.

On May 10, Josh and Mary Matheny allegedly walked into a Dothan gas station on reeves street and bought nearly $600 worth of gas using a fraudulent credit card.

Since their alleged crimes stretch multiple states it is currently unknown which state they will stand trial in first.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.