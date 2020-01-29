Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested an Atlanta couple on charges of receiving stolen property. The two suspects were found to be in possession of hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters, according to investigators.

On Monday, police arrested Frederick Jamain Reese, age 34, and Nikeyla Shunay Hambrick, age 31, on warrants charging them each with receiving stolen property third degree.

Officials with Auburn Police say the arrests of Reese and Hambrick stem from a suspicious incident call at a church in the 500 block of Richland Road.

According to officials, at about 9 p.m. Monday, officers observed a suspicious vehicle exiting the parking lot of the church and conducted a traffic stop. The passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Reese, fled from officers and was apprehended and arrested, following a brief chase on foot. At that time, officers recovered drug paraphernalia in Reese’s possession.

Further investigation, officials say, resulted in the discovery of multiple stolen catalytic converters being found in the suspects’ vehicle. The catalytic converters, each valued at around $500, had been taken from various vehicles in Opelika and Auburn.

Police say the driver, eventually identified as Nikeyla Hambrick, attempted to mislead officers about her true identity. Following the attempted deception, Hambrick was arrested.

The incident is still under investigated by detectives with both Auburn Police and Opelika Police.

Officials say both Reese and Hambrick face charges in addition to receiving stolen property. Reese is being charged with fleeing/attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. While Hambrick is being charged with rendering false information.

The two were taken to the Lee County Jail, where Reese is being held $5,500 and Hambrick is being held on $2,500 bond.

Officials say with the investigation still on-going, additional charges for the suspects are anticipated in this case.