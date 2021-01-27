 

Couple charged with filming sex acts for porn sites around Myrtle Beach area arrested again

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple accused of having sex on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and filming it for pornographic videos is back in jail on other charges.

Eric and Lori Harmon, both 36, turned themselves in Tuesday and were booked on additional charges related to similar acts in the Surfside Beach area. Eric Harmon faces two new counts of indecent exposure and Lori Harmon faces four new counts of indecent exposure.

Lori Harmon was released on $2,500 bond Tuesday and Eric Harmon was released on a $2,500 bond.

The couple most recently has been accused of sex acts in a Food Lion parking lot and on a bench near Floral Lake Playground. Lori Harmon is also accused of filming herself urinating at a baseball field and also at Floral Lake Playground.

Lori Harmon already faces three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in preparation of obscene material, and malicious injury to personal property. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $18,000 bond. 

Eric Harmon was already charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one charge of participation in preparation of obscene material. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $14,000 bond. 

They turned themselves in to authorities on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 35°
Showers
Showers 48% 60° 35°

Thursday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 29°

Friday

57° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 34°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Showers
Showers 65% 68° 43°

Monday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 50° 35°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 56° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
56°

56°

11 AM
Showers
35%
56°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

6 PM
Showers
38%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
59°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
47°

45°

1 AM
Clear
4%
45°

43°

2 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
42°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
37°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
36°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories