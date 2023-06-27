MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the robbery convictions in Tuscaloosa County.

Tavarius Eugene Wade, 41, of Belle Glade, Florida, was convicted in the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 4, 2022.

The evidence at trial showed that Wade and two other men stole a vehicle from a mall parking lot on February 16, 2008, drove to a jewelry store in Tuscaloosa and stole 74 Rolex watches at gunpoint. The watches were valued in excess of $600,000.

Wade and his codefendants also robbed four customers and employees who were present in the store during the robbery.

Wade was sentenced to concurrent terms of twenty-five years’ imprisonment for his two convictions. Wade sought to have his convictions reversed on appeal.

The Court affirmed the robbery convictions in a decision issued on June 16.