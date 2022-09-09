COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges.

Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Grant II shot an officer one time in the center of his ballistic vest. The officer returned gunfire, striking Grant multiple times, according to the GBI which has assumed the investigation.

Grant II was treated on the scene but subsequently died from his injuries. The officer, who has not been named, was treated and released.

On July 25, 2018, Grant II was convicted in Muscogee County Superior Court of one count of theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of reckless conduct, according to Muscogee County court records.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with two to serve. He was released by the Georgia Department of Corrections from prison on April 23, 2020.

Court records indicate that Grant II was in possession of a .38 caliber pistol and an Uzi. The accusation involved giving one of the guns to a minor.

Grant II had a previous conviction in Harris County.

According to preliminary information at 2:07 p.m. on Sept. 7, the Columbus Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the vicinity of the 4200 block of Earline Avenue. A second 911 caller reported that while driving on Earline Avenue he saw a man shoot a handgun in the air, the GBI release stated.

Officers responded and encountered a man, later identified as Grant. The suspect ran from the officers, and they chased after him. During the chase, Grant shot an officer one time in the center of his ballistic vest. The officer returned gunfire, striking Grant multiple times.