HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A police chase from Coweta County came to an end in Hogansville earlier today, according to police.

Police say the chase began in Coweta County Wednesday afternoon with suspects being pursued on I-85 to the Main Street exit in Hogansville.

Three suspects were involved in the chase. Police say one suspect has been arrested, while another has been hospitalized. According to police the search for the third suspect was called off.