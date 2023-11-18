COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Woodruff Farm Road in East Columbus.

CPD says a 17-year-old male was shot in the torso. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

A portion of the parking lot was blocked off in front of Piggly Wiggly at Creekside Market. CPD searched through a silver Hyundai Elantra that was parked inside of the crime scene tape. Shortly after, the vehicle was towed away.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.