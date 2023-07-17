COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old after he recklessly performed donut stunts in front of the police department.

CPD says 19-year-old James Bryan Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of Reckless Stunt Driving. CPD investigators recently identified Brown as one of the people involved in “dangerous driving behavior.”

The police department noted that Brown’s charges also stem from two additional reckless stunt driving incidents.

CPD says they have recently received a multitude of complaints about car clubs performing reckless stunt driving, speed racing, and drag racing.

Although the stunts may appear to be a form of automotive enthusiasm, CPD says reckless vehicle maneuvers can endanger participants and bystanders.

Individuals violating OCGA 40-6-390.1 could face penalties like fines, license suspension, and possibly incarceration.

CPD is asking citizens to put themselves and others’ safety first before partaking in reckless stunt driving, stating, “We strongly urge everyone to prioritize safety, abide by traffic laws, and behave responsibly while on the roads. Let’s work together to ensure the wellbeing of our community.”