COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced during a joint effort with the Muscogee County School District Police Department (MCSDPD) a successful detail over the weekend that resulted in the recovery of firearms, confiscation of drugs, and multiple arrests.

According to CPD, the police department’s Special Operations Unit collaborated with the MCSDPD to execute a detail on June 17, which resulted in the following:

119 investigative stops

2 handguns recovered

One pound of marijuana confiscated

Ecstasy confiscated

3 warrants cleared

5 custodial arrests

Currency confiscated

CPD says the success of the detail shows that the city nor law enforcement will allow criminal acts to continue, stating, “These operations send a clear message that we will not tolerate criminal activity in our city. We are committed to working together, hand in hand, to ensure the safety and security of our community.”