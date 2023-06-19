COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced the success of another one-day detail after collaborating with MCSD Police Department on Monday.
According to CPD, the police department’s Special Operation Unit and MCSD Police worked together during a detail on Sunday, which resulted in the following:
- 96 investigative stops
- 3 people arrested
- 3 firearms seized
- Small amount of marijuana confiscated
- 2 warrants cleared
- 15 citations
- 2 warnings
Additionally, CPD says one of the firearms retrieved, a Colt M16A1, was reported stolen by MCSO.