COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced the success of another one-day detail after collaborating with MCSD Police Department on Monday.

According to CPD, the police department’s Special Operation Unit and MCSD Police worked together during a detail on Sunday, which resulted in the following:

  • 96 investigative stops
  • 3 people arrested
  • 3 firearms seized
  • Small amount of marijuana confiscated
  • 2 warrants cleared
  • 15 citations
  • 2 warnings

Additionally, CPD says one of the firearms retrieved, a Colt M16A1, was reported stolen by MCSO.