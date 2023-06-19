COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced the success of another one-day detail after collaborating with MCSD Police Department on Monday.

According to CPD, the police department’s Special Operation Unit and MCSD Police worked together during a detail on Sunday, which resulted in the following:

96 investigative stops

3 people arrested

3 firearms seized

Small amount of marijuana confiscated

2 warrants cleared

15 citations

2 warnings

Additionally, CPD says one of the firearms retrieved, a Colt M16A1, was reported stolen by MCSO.