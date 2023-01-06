COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022.

The statewide operation resulted in the following:

358 searches

175 arrests

98 seized firearms

Recovery of numerous narcotics and gang paraphernalia

The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered together to carry out the operation in Columbus, Georgia during the 5 day period.

The following individuals were taken into custody as result of the local warrant service detail:

Telvin Howard , who had warrants with CPD for Aggravated Stalking (3), Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, First Degree Burglary, Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Kenjerald Jordan , a validated gang member, on warrants for Violation of Probation, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2), Drugs Not in Original Container, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Kelvin Johnson, a validated gang member, on warrants for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (3), Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana.

Jacorey Smith, a validated gang member, on a warrant for Violation of Probation.

Darrell Harris on warrants for Violation of Probation.

Bradley Strickland on warrants for Violation of Probation.

Jamar Hardaway, a validated gang member, on a warrant for Violation of Probation.

Curtis Smith who had warrants with CPD for Aggravated Assault (2)

Czar Carter, a validated gang member, on a warrant for Violation of Probation.

According to CPD, the goal of the statewide operation is to combat continuous criminal activity and discourage future criminal activity.