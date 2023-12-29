COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In an effort to keep folks safe this holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are conducting DUI details to combat drunk driving.

Driving under the influence is a choice. It’s not a victimless crime. You made that decision to drink and then get into a vehicle when it could have been avoided. Cpl. Danielle Smith, CPD Motor Squad

The National Safety Council estimates “over 300 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period.” Local authorities say alcohol and drug consumption contributes to the uptick in motor vehicle fatalities.

We always expect an increase this time of year, and most of them do have some sort of driving under the influence aspect to it. Cpl. Danielle Smith, CPD Motor Squad

Every year during the holidays, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conduct DUI details. In 2022, from Christmas Day to New Years Day, CPD issued more than 500 citations, charged 27 people with DUI and made 39 arrests.

We always have roving patrols of officers. We bring officers who are off duty on their own time who help us out with this. And we go through and we specifically try to target and find people who are driving under the influence. Cpl. Danielle Smith, CPD Motor Squad

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities during the Christmas and New Year’s period in 2020. A fact MCSO Command Sergeant Larry Marshall knows all too well. Early on in his career, Marshall responded to a scene where a woman tragically killed a man driving a motorcycle.

Looking into the vehicle, I asked ‘Ma’am, have you been drinking?’ She said no. And as I looked inside the vehicle, I saw some beer cans. And then I asked again, ‘Ma’am, you sure you haven’t been drinking?’ She said, ‘I had one beer,’ and she had a few bruises, few scratches, but that was it. She went to jail. A family over the holidays went without their loved one. Command Sgt. Larry Marshall, MCSO Executive Officer to the Sheriff

In an effort to curb drunk driving this New Year’s holiday weekend, the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Lyft are partnering with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety(GOHS). GOHS was awarded a $20,000 grant for ride credits for individuals with Lyft accounts.

A lot of times people drive under the influence for convenience sake. They maybe don’t want to spend that extra money on the ride or they don’t want to tell their friend, ‘Hey, you don’t drink so that we can both go out.’ So I think just giving even the opportunity and making it just a little bit easier to get home safe makes a great partnership and can help save a lot of people. Cpl. Danielle Smith, CPD Motor Squad

The Sheriff’s Office has a clear message for drivers in Muscogee County.