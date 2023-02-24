COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced it made two arrests in the shooting at the Shell Gas Station located on Warm Springs road, that left nine juveniles injured.

According to CPD, 35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson Sr. and a 15-year-old male are in custody on aggravated assault charges. Police say Robinson Sr. is held at the Muscogee County Jail, and the juvenile is held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Following the shooting, Columbus Police say that over the next seven days, CPD investigators gathered information from witnesses and analyzed evidence, establishing probable cause for arrest warrants to be issued for the suspects.

Authorities charged Robinson Sr. with eight counts of aggravated assault, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.