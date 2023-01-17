COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, at 4:04 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.

According to the Columbus Police Department, two victims reported that an unknown male with a firearm was on their property.

When the two victims attempted to confront the armed man, he fired several shots before a physical altercation transpired between the male and one of the victims.

After a brief foot chase, responding officers took the suspect, Anthony Bradley, 35, into custody.

During the investigation, authorities recovered the firearm, and neither victim was struck by gunfire; only one of the victims incurred minor injuries during the physical altercation.

Authorities transported Bradley to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Discharge of a Gun or Pistol Near a Public Highway

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Criminal Trespass

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Bradley is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.