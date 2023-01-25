COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, between 7:20 p.m. and 7:48 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded to multiple armed robberies near the Victory Drive area.

According to the police department, four businesses and an individual were all robbed at gunpoint in “a string of armed robberies.” An attempted armed robbery also occurred at another business located nearby.

During the incident, CPD says a juvenile suspect presented a handgun, and demanded money and escaped with cash from five of the six locations.

Columbus Patrol Officers found two fake handguns and items stolen from victims’ and took the juvenile suspect into custody.

The following locations and businesses were impacted:

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant (Fort Benning Road)

Little Caesars (Victory Drive)

Columbus Crab House (Victory Drive)

Walmart Gas Station (Victory Drive)

Dollar General (Victory Drive) – Criminal Attempt

Individual located on the (3900 block of Victory Drive)

Authorities charged the juvenile suspect with five counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery.