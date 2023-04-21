COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, multiple Columbus Police Department (CPD) members volunteered to work on their day off to help with crime reduction and suppression.

According to CPD, officers were tasked with patrolling areas that had “experienced a rise in criminal activity and citizen complaints.”

One of the areas patrolled, the Woodruff Road Soccer Complex, is where officers discovered two vehicles parked near a tree line around 9:30 a.m.

During the investigation, CPD says officers found one of the occupants, 34-year-old Kurtavius Davis, possessed 37 grams of marijuana, eight oxycodone pills, and four ecstasy pills.

Authorities arrested Davis on the following charges and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail: