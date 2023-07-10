COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the arrest of two men after discovering hidden drugs and firearms inside a vehicle on Monday.

CPD says while officers were working on a complaint detail, they met with two individuals in Belvedere Park in Columbus.

During a search of the vehicle, CPD Officers found two firearms, one of which was reportedly stolen and 278 grams of marijuana with a estimated street value of $2,780.

Following the search, officers arrested 25-year-old Raekwon Fields and 25-year-old Tyree Smith and charged them both with: