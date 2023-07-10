COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the arrest of two men after discovering hidden drugs and firearms inside a vehicle on Monday.
CPD says while officers were working on a complaint detail, they met with two individuals in Belvedere Park in Columbus.
During a search of the vehicle, CPD Officers found two firearms, one of which was reportedly stolen and 278 grams of marijuana with a estimated street value of $2,780.
Following the search, officers arrested 25-year-old Raekwon Fields and 25-year-old Tyree Smith and charged them both with:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Loitering