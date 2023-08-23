COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of two after participating in reckless stunt driving maneuvers.

According to CPD, 21-year-old Akeem Turner and 22-year-old Issac MoDowell turned themselves in after warrants for Reckless Stunt Driving were issued for them after investigators identified them engaging in “illegal and dangerous maneuvers.”

CPD is asking for locals to avoid partaking in dangerous driving activities stating, “Let’s put the brakes on reckless stunt driving! It’s not just a thrill, it’s a serious danger to yourself and others. Safety is a priority for all of us, and we hope this situation serves as a reminder to drive responsibly.”

More information about reckless stunt driving can be found here.