COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has found himself behind bars once again after causing damage to multiple parked cars.

20-year-old James Bryan Brown Jr. was previously arrested earlier this year for performing stunts in a vehicle right in front of the police department.

According to CPD, after hitting several parked vehicles and leaving the scene, authorities charged Brown with DUI and Hit & Run. Additionally, CPD says his license will be suspended for a year.

CPD says that Brown’s actions should serve as a reminder to everyone that getting behind the wheel and driving recklessly can lead to numerous consequences stating, “These incidents serve as a stark reminder that irresponsible driving has far-reaching consequences. It’s crucial that we all prioritize responsible behavior behind the wheel. Let’s commit to driving safely, respecting the law, and looking out for one another.”