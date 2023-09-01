COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a 19-year-old involved in a July 12 deadly accident.

CPD says that on July 12, around 1:20 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a car accident at the Amber Drive and Valleybrook Road intersection.

After additional investigation, authorities found that a 2014 BMW 535i, driven by Zandarius Brooks, was traveling at high speeds going west on Valleybrook Road towards the intersection of Amber Drive.

The 2008 Nissan driven by 27-year-old Jayde Kimbrough was traveling south on Amber Drive. CPD says that Brooks disregarded the stop sign and crashed into the left side of the Nissan.

Kimbrough was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she later died from her injuries.

Following the investigation CPD arrested and charged Brooks with:

Homicide by Vehicle First-Degree (felony)

Reckless Driving

Disregard Traffic Control Device (stop sign)

Speeding

No Seatbelt

Possession of Marijuana (felony)

Brooks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.