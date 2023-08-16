COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD arrested a Columbus man after authorities caught him performing dangerous vehicle stunts and urges locals to consider others’ safety before performing maneuvers that could put themselves and others at risk.

According to CPD, 23-year-old Kollie Dennis was arrested and charged with Reckless Stunt Driving after investigators identified Dennis as one of the drivers participating in illegal and dangerous stunt maneuvers while driving a yellow BMW M4.

CPD says Dennis’ actions should “serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the potential risks it brings to our streets.”

CPD also advises locals to familiarize themselves with Section 40-6-390.1 -Reckless Stunt Driving and its dangers.

Learning about regulations concerning reckless driving, CPD says, can help ensure the safety of the local community and encourages all community members to work together to prioritize others’ safety while driving on roads in Columbus.