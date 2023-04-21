COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Columbus Police Officers were near Decatur Court and Fleming Avenue when they noticed a juvenile male standing on the corner with a bag in his possession.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the juvenile walked inside a nearby store and later exited without the bag. Probable cause allowed officers to detain the juvenile.

Officers recovered the bag from the store and the bag had the following contents inside:

Taurus G2C 9mm

Two Digital scales

80.08 grams of marijuana (street value – $830.80)

Various plastic baggies used for repackaging

Following the juvenile’s arrest, authorities charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 18

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

CPD says the juvenile mother was also taken into custody after showing up at the scene and causing “a major commotion.” Authorities charged the mother with Disorderly Conduct.