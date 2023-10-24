COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced the arrest of a Columbus man after discovering Oxycodone, Marijuana, and a firearm during a traffic stop near Brown Avenue and 1st Street.

CPD says during the traffic stop, officers found the following items:

One firearm

1.5 pounds of Marijuana

Plastic bags for repackaging

Four Oxycodone pills

Officers arrested and charged 44-year-old Carlo McBride with: