COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced the arrest of a Columbus man after discovering Oxycodone, Marijuana, and a firearm during a traffic stop near Brown Avenue and 1st Street.
CPD says during the traffic stop, officers found the following items:
- One firearm
- 1.5 pounds of Marijuana
- Plastic bags for repackaging
- Four Oxycodone pills
Officers arrested and charged 44-year-old Carlo McBride with:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- VGCSA Schedule II – possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects