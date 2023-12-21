COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department said a woman was arrested after her two-month-old infant died in an Atlanta hospital from multiple injuries.

According to CPD, on Dec. 7 at 6:31 p.m., the police department was alerted that an infant had arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional with injuries.

The 2-month-old was later airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, where medical personnel determined that the injuries indicated a “non-accidental trauma.”

Sadly, CPD says the child later died four days later from the injuries.

CPD’s Adult and Youth Services Unit initiated an investigation which resulted in evidence to support charges being brought against Lakisha Neal. Arrest warrants for Neal were issued on Dec. 20and CPD arrested her on Thursday.

As of now, Neal is charged with:

First-degree murder (family violence)

First-degree cruelty to children

Second-degree cruelty to children

Neal is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday at 9 a.m.