TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced an arrest has been made for two children who were originally reported missing on Sunday.

According to CPD, the children, 11-year-old Kyle Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were reported missing from the Burger King located on Veterans Parkway on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.

As of now, CPD says authorities arrested 39-year-old Kaila Spires in Tift County, Georgia, who is also the mother of the children. Spires is scheduled to be extradited back to Columbus and her court date will be determined later.

CPD thanks multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, GBI, and Georgia State Patrol for assisting with locating the children.