COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects involved in the deadly Cross Tie Court shooting, which claimed the life of 16-year-old Joshua Huff on Nov. 19, 2022.
According to the Columbus Police Department, authorities established probable cause and warrants were issued for following:
- Gregory Harris – Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Harris under Senate Bill 440. Harris turned himself in on Monday at the Public Safety Building. Harris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
- Malik Lewis – Authorities issued warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery for Lewis under Senate Bill 440. Lewis also went to the Public Safety Building but attempted to flee on foot, which resulted in CPD Patrol Officers quickly apprehending him. Lewis is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.