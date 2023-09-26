COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced the arrest of two who are allegedly responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian with a vehicle on Manchester Expressway on Sept. 22.

According to CPD, Ray Knight Jr. and Auriek Cloud were arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in front of the St. Francis Hospital on Manchester Expressway.

CPD says a preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing and was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. St. Francis employees heard the collision and found the victim on the roadway. The employees moved the victim to the emergency room where the victim later died.

CPD’s investigation also determined that Knight and Cloud were both in the vehicle that hit the pedestrian and fled the scene. As a result of the investigation, both were arrested and charged with:

Felony homicide by vehicle first-degree

Felony hit and run

Duty to report accident

additional related traffic charges

Knight and Cloud are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.