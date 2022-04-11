COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in solving a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man outside of a north Columbus bar.

Ricket Carter, 43, was killed outside Soho Bar & Grill at located at 5751 Milgen Road. He was found by officers suffering from gunshot wound(s). Carter was taken to Piedmont Midtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor.

Initial reporting of this incident can be found here.

CPD is asking anyone who was at Soho Bar & Grill between the night of Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to contact Sgt. Antrellis Williams via phone at 706-225-4329 or 706-392-6739. Sgt. Williams can also be reached via email at awilliams@columbusga.org.

Sgt. Williams is looking to speak with everyone who was inside the business, or in the parking lot regardless of whether or not they witnessed a criminal act.

The CPD’s Request for the Public’s Assistance can be found below.