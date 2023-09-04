COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department recently released the results of an August burglary detail in a press release, that resulted in multiple arrests, numerous citations, and several firearms seizures.

CPD says within recent months, multiple businesses in Columbus became victims of a series of burglaries, which caused the businesses to face financial difficulties and concerns for both locals and business owners

According to CPD, in an attempt to “combat a surge in business burglaries” in Columbus, the police department conducted a five-day-long operation in August.

The detail involved intense police presence and heavy surveillance in certain areas that previously experienced numerous burglaries. CPD says through “planning and teamwork” officers identified, located, and arrested individuals suspected of engaging in the burglaries.

CPD listed the following results for the five-day-long burglary detail: