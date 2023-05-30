COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced on Tuesday a man was charged in the 2022 murder of a 23-year-old found in a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to CPD, On Feb. 3, 2022, at around 7:21 p.m., the patrol unit responded to the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive to a report about a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, CPD says officers found a black male, later identified as 23-year-old Amari Crowell, lying at the bottom stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he succumbed to his injuries. A Piedmont ER doctor pronounced Crowell dead at 8:55 p.m.

The Columbus Police, Violent Crimes Unit, stepped in to handle the investigation and established probable cause to issue a murder warrant for Shevonte Joyner.

At the time, Joyner was being held at the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated charges when he was served with the murder warrant.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 9 a.m.

The Columbus Police Department requests anyone with information about this case to contact Corporal Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.